Easy fudgy cookies with Sarah Kieffer: Taste Buds

It’s holiday cookie season and Stephanie is learning from the ultimate cookie queen, Sarah Kieffer in the latest episode of Taste Buds.

With four cookbooks under her belt and a massive social media following, Kieffer has become a go-to resource for foolproof recipes. In this episode of Taste Buds, she shares a simple way to make three kinds of cookies from two batches of dough. She also has a few tips and tricks for achieving crispy edges and fudgy centers in your cookies.

Easy fudge cookie recipes

Ingredients

Chocolate Chip Dough

9 tablespoons [126 g] unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly

3/4 cup [150 g] granulated sugar

3/4 cup [150 g] brown sugar

3/4 teaspoon fine salt

1 large egg

1 large egg yolk

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

2 cups [284 g] all-purpose flour

7 oz [200 g] semi-sweet or bittersweet chocolate, chopped

Flaky salt, for sprinkling, optional

Double Chocolate Mint Dough

9 tablespoons [126 g] unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly

3/4 cup [150 g] granulated sugar

3/4 cup [150 g] brown sugar

1/2 cup [50 g] Dutch-process cocoa powder

3/4 teaspoon fine salt

1 large egg

1 large egg yolk

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon mint extract

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 cup [213 g] all-purpose flour

7 oz [200 g] semi-sweet or bittersweet chocolate, chopped

Flaky salt, for sprinkling, optional

Instructions are available in the video above and here. For more episodes of Taste Buds, click here or download the FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV to stream for free.