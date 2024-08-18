East Bethel motorcycle crash leaves 1 man dead, 1 woman injured

article

Authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one man dead and a woman with minor injuries.

What we know

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to the 4500 block of Fawn Lake Drive Northeast in East Bethel just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday for a reported motorcycle crash.

Investigators believe that a woman was eastbound on Fawn Lake Drive Northeast in a SUV when she began to turn left to enter a driveway.

The man riding the motorcycle was initially behind the SUV and then went into the oncoming lanes when the SUV started to turn. The motorcycle then crashed into the driver's side door of the SUV, according to the sheriff's office report.

Authorities say the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman suffered minor injuries.

What we don't know

Authorities have not released the names of the parties involved.

Law enforcement did not say if any outside factors such as impairment or weather conditions may have contributed to the crash.