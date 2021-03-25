Earthworms leave ice tunnels on pavement in Plymouth

article

A photo taken by a FOX 9 viewer in Plymouth appears to show ice tunnels created by earthworms on the pavement.

Earl Korhonen was on his morning walk in Mission Hills on East Medicine Lake Boulevard when he noticed the strange phenomena.

Earthworms inch along the Plymouth pavement as the water freezes around them. (Earl Korhonen)

He said he saw about a dozen earthworms that had left a trail of ice tunnels on the pavement.

The water on the pavement appeared to freeze on their backs, leaving the tunnel-like trails.