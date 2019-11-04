Eagan residents air concerns about pedestrian safety at city council meeting

article

Dozens of Eagan residents aired concerns about pedestrian safety after a 13-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car while biking to school last week.

The group gathered at the Eagan City Council meeting Monday night. The Council rearranged their agenda to hear from the concerned constituents. Despite the feedback, the Council said they could not take any immediate action because the road where the boy was hit is a county road.

The city did reopen a recently-closed bike and pedestrian survey and the Council plans to meet with county officials about any potential changes.

Dakota County is currently in the process of studying the road and other roads near schools.

Some of the commenters Monday night called for a safe place to cross at that area, because there is no current crossing in front of the school entrance.

“I have felt the past 12 years that this City Council has not been listening to our neighbors when we have asked for safer traffic levels,” said Janet Westenberg, an Eagan resident.

The speed limit in that area is 45 miles per hour, even when school is in session. Some people say they have been asking for a change for years.

“Right now, our community does not feel safe,” said Stacy Angerhofer. “We mourn the loss of a young life. Last year, when I brought this to your attention I stated I did not know how many accidents had occurred at this intersection. Now I do. One too many.”

There is a city-run improvement project currently underway on Diffley Road, where the speed limit is 45 miles per hour, but some Eagan residents say it won’t address their concerns.

“Here we are. A child has died,” said Michelle McGowan. “I’m tired of hearing, ‘They’re looking into it.’ I’m tired of hearing, ‘There have been studies,’ or ‘They’re doing studies.’”

“This cannot be allowed to happen,” said Anurag Mathur. “A tragedy like this cannot be allowed to happen.”