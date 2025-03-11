Dylan, Prince lead potential new state song selection nominations

The Brief Minnesota would designate three state songs – Hail! Minnesota, Girl from the North Country and Purple Rain – under a bipartisan bill heard in a committee Tuesday. Hail! Minnesota was made the state song in 1945, but somehow it was never an official designation. Fans and family members have also supported the idea of adding songs by Minnesota's legendary musicians Bob Dylan and Prince.



Minnesotans take pride in the music that pours out of this state and into the national consciousness.

Now state legislators want to make a few of the famous songs a little more memorable.

Making Music Memorable

Let's Go Crazy::

Lawmakers this session are singing a bipartisan tune because it turns out we only have an "unofficially official" state song right now, and it’s from the early 1900s.

But the times they are a-changing.

The University of Minnesota Marching Band makes sure the state song is memorable for all Gophers.

"To this day we still sing Hail! Minnesota frequently in everything from every football game to every graduation ceremony and at events all in between," said University of Minnesota Marching Band Director Dr. Betsy McCann.

What the hail happened?

State song-ish::

Hail! Minnesota became the state song in 1945.

The only problem is, the designation never became official.

A new bill would make the change.

"This would, 80 years after the legislature approved this state song, put this officially as our state song," said Dr. McCann.

But now, the 1904 composition would also have company.

"I think as generations go by, I think different things speak to different people," said chief author Sen. Rob Kupec, (DFL-Moorhead). "And I think, you know, having a song from the early 1900s maybe doesn't quite speak to everybody anymore."

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Nothing compares to these::

Sen. Kupec proposes adding Bob Dylan’s Girl from the North Country and Prince’s Purple Rain.

"His spirit lives on not just in the melody of the song, but in the hearts of all who call Minnesota home," said Sharon Nelson of her brother's song, Purple Rain. "To see it now recognized as the official state song of Minnesota is an honor that I know would have meant so much to him."

What's next:

If the bill passes, the state would follow the message of Hail! Minnesota for all three songs.

"They will guard thy fame and adore thy name," Dr. McCann said as she laid out the lyrics for legislators.

"And I know there are more important things and I know it's a tough world, but let's be proud of Minnesota and say, let's have some beautiful music representing us," said Mary Palcich Keyes of the Hibbing Historical Society.

The state songs bill passed out of committee on Tuesday, so it could come up for a vote in the Senate at any time.