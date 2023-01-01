Expand / Collapse search
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprises kids at Santa Clarita gym

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 5:46PM
FOX 11

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Talk about a sweet surprise!

Some local kiddos had their days made after getting a visit from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson himself! 

Johnson shared a video to his Instagram page capturing the exact moment he showed up to visit some local kids at Hugo's Gymfitness recently.

In the video, excited screams and yelling can be heard as Johnson approaches the small group.

"This is gonna be good… these kids have been so patient and these guys have been waiting," Johnson says as the kids make their way over to him.

"Are you The Rock?" one kid can be heard asking.

"I am The Rock!" he replied.

"I've watched all your shows!" another kiddo said as they gather around him.

Johnson then asks the kids how their Christmas was, if they're excited about the new year, and obliges to take some pictures with the happy little ones.

It's unknown what exactly prompted the visit from Johnson, but it's safe to say he brightened the days of quite a few local children. 

The pro wrestler-turned-actor has starred in movies such as the "Fast & Furious" series "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and most recently, "Black Adam." 