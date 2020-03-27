DVS offices in Minnesota to close amid stay-at-home order

article

All Department of Vehicle Services exam stations, deputy registrar and driver’s license agent offices in Minnesota will be closed for the next two weeks as part of Governor Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The order goes into effect Friday at 11:59 p.m. through April 10.

The offices will stay closed through April 10. Independently owned and operated deputy registrar and driver’s license agent offices will also be closed during this time.

The Minnesota Legislature is expected to pass a bill, which will then be signed by Governor Walz, that will extend the expiration date of valid driver's licenses, instruction permits, provisional licenses, operator's permits limited licenses, and farm work licenses. The bill will extend the expiration date for two months after the month the peacetime emergency ends.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is extending the REAL ID deadline to October 1, 2021. It was orginially set for this October.