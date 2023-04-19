Dunkin' brings back fan-favorite flavor to its permanent menu

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 11:48 AM CDT until TUE 9:24 AM CDT, La Crosse County
17
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:08 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Kittson County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Dunn County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, West Marshall County, West Polk County

Dunkin' brings back fan-favorite flavor to its permanent menu

By Andrea Vacchiano
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX Business
31baf9df- article

Dunkin restaurant is seen in Madrid, Spain on June 27, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Dunkin' announced that it will bring back the beloved butter pecan swirl flavor next week – and make it a permanent fixture of the menu.

The Massachusetts-based coffee chain is reintroducing the flavor for good on April 26.

The news was announced in an Instagram post on April 14.

"might mess around and make it permanent," the caption humorously read.

DUNKIN' DRINKERS IN UPROAR AFTER COFFEE GIANT CHANGES REWARDS PROGRAM

"On the 10-year anniversary of Butter Pecan Swirl’s debut, we knew it was time to make this adored flavor a core menu staple," Chief Marketing Officer Jill McVicar Nelson said in a statement. 

"The requests from guests and our Dunkin’ teammates to make this Swirl a regular offering are staggering. We’re thrilled to finally grant their wish, making this a permanent delight for Dunkin’ fans to savor all year long," Nelson added.

WHO FOUNDED DUNKIN’ DONUTS?

Customers will be able to add butter pecan swirl to nearly any drink – including frozen coffee and even frozen chocolate.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Butter Pecan Swirl flavor was introduced in 2013. It features "notes of butter roasted pecan and sweet cream," according to Dunkin'.

Read more of this story from FOX Business