Dump truck rear ends school bus in Glencoe, 5 children injured

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9
Glencoe bus crash article

GLENCOE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Five children were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a school bus crash in Glencoe.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a school bus with 16 children on board was traveling south on Highway 22 around 7:30 a.m. when it was rear-ended by a dump truck.

Five children were transported to Glencoe Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither driver was injured.

Glencoe-Silver Lake Public Schools Superintendent Chris Sonju sent the following message to families: 

"I want to inform our families that there was a bus accident this morning involving Bus 1. I am happy to report that the driver and all students are okay. Five students that were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.  I have connected with the families offer support and make sure their children are doing well. 

Today, as with every day, I am grateful for our bus drivers and the enormous responsibility they have each day. I am thankful for our first responders and the work they do…....not just with this incident, but with the many they deal with.  This is a sobering reminder of the importance of safe driving." 