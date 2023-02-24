Duluth police shoot, injure man; BCA investigating

article

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating after Duluth police shot a man on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 2:20 p.m. on the 1500 block of East 3rd Street. The man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities haven't said what led to the shooting.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area.

The BCA is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.