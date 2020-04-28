Duluth police officer helps mama bear and cubs cross busy street

Police officers are there to help all those in need - both humans and bears alike.

Monday afternoon, the Duluth Police Department received a call that a mother bear and her cubs were having trouble crossing a busy section of Grand Avenue.

A squad car arrived in the area and captured dash camera video of the mama bear trying to convince her cubs to cross. The traffic, however, scared her two cubs up a nearby tree. Luckily, the mama was able to coax them down.

The trio went to cross again, but this time the officer used their squad car to block traffic. The mama and her cubs made it safely across.