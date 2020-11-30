Duluth police officer charged for shooting man while responding to domestic assault call

A Duluth, Minnesota police officer was charged with two felonies Monday for shooting a man while responding to a domestic assault call in September.

St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin determined the shooting was not justified. He charged Tyler Leibfried, 28, of Hermantown with intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers the safety of another and reckless discharge of a firearm in a municipality, both felonies. Leibfried is a five-year veteran of the Duluth Police Department.

According to the charges, Sept. 12, Leibfried responded to a possible domestic incident at the Kingsley Heights Apartments in downtown Duluth. He mistakenly thought he heard two gunshots coming from the apartment, so he fired six shots into 23-year-old Jared Fyle’s apartment door. Fyle was unarmed and the incident left him with a bullet wound in his back.

In a statement, Rubin said Leibfried’s actions were “not an objectively reasonable use of deadly force.”

Leibfried will now be summoned to appear for arraignment at a date yet to be determined.