Investigation underway after death at Duluth jail

The Brief An inmate was found unresponsive at the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth on Tuesday. Despite efforts by staff and first responders, the inmate was pronounced dead. State authorities have been called in to investigate the death.



State authorities will investigate the death of an inmate at the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth on Tuesday.

Jail death in Duluth

What we know:

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the inmate was found unresponsive in their cell around 9:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

Jail staff and first responders attempted to revive the inmate but say the inmate was ultimately pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the death are unclear. Authorities have also not yet identified the inmate.

What's next:

The sheriff's office says it has asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate the death, to avoid any conflicts. The sheriff's office said the BCA had responded to investigate by Tuesday afternoon.