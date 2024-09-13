Driver crashes into Duluth elementary school gym, 2 occupants hospitalized

article

Two people were brought to the hospital after the driver of an SUV crashed into an elementary school gymnasium Friday morning, the Duluth Police Department said. No students or staff were injured in the crash.

What we know

Police say they responded to the crash around 8:25 a.m. Friday.

Investigators believe the driver of the Hummer was traveling down North 8th Avenue East when they ran a stop sign, continued through an intersection and went down an embankment before crashing into the outside of the Meyers-Wilkens Elementary School gym.

Two people inside the SUV were taken to the hospital. No information has been released on the severity of their injuries.

No students or staff were in the gym at the time of the crash and no other injuries were reported.

Images show an orange Hummer SUV being examined by first responders next to a gaping hole in the gymnasium wall.

School response

School district officials say the gym will be closed as they examine the stability of the structure.

The school was also placed on "SECURE" protocol in response to the crash, and police say it's "business as usual" inside.