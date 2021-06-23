Driver seriously hurt after Leech Lake police chase ends in crash

Police say a fleeing driver suffered serious injuries when their car went off the road as officers deployed stop sticks during a chase in northern Minnesota Wednesday morning.

According to the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, officers tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation near the intersection of Highway 371 and Pike Bay Loop NW in Pike Bay Township, Minnesota. But, officers say the driver didn't stop and instead continued south down Highway 371.

Officers pursued and, about nine miles south of the traffic stop location, attempted to disable the vehicle with stop sticks near Highway 371 Steamboat Loop NW.

Police did not say whether the vehicle's tires were punctured but the vehicle went off the road and into the west ditch of Highway 371.

In the crash, officers say the driver suffered possible life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.