Driver leaves scene after man hit by SUV in Minneapolis

Police are searching for the driver that hit a man, causing serious injuries, before fleeing the area in Minneapolis.

Officers say they were called around 5:45 p.m. to 26th Street East and Cedar Avenue for the report of a crash. At the scene, officers found a man had been hit and left in the road. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators say the man suffered serious injuries but was stable and expected to survive.

The vehicle, a gray SUV, was last seen headed west from the scene on 26th Street. No arrests have been made.