5 bicyclists, including kids, hurt when driver hits them

Five bicyclists, including children, were hurt when a motorist crashed into them in Blue Earth County Friday morning, authorities said.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said at 7:40 a.m. on Aug. 5, a 30-year-old woman was driving south on County Road 7, near 111th Street south of Mapleton, when she collided with a group of bicyclists, who were also headed south on the road.

Five people from the group of bicyclists, consisting of one adult and seven children, were struck by the vehicle and have injuries ranging from minor to serious, the sheriff's office said. Details about the injured bicyclists including their ages and current conditions have not been released.

The driver of the vehicle wasn't hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.