Downtown Minneapolis rocks with big name concerts 4 nights in a row

In downtown Minneapolis, rock is on a roll.

"It's incredible we are having so much fast metal music, rock music coming to the cities," said Kathryn Lenertz.

A steady stream of fans popped into Metallica's pop-up at North 9th Street and Hennepin Avenue to get their hands on some new merchandise ahead of Friday night's show.

"Very, very excited. I love Metallica. They're one of the best bands out there," said Dawn Bera-MacDonald, who was picking up T-shirts for co-workers at the store.

The city will be rockin' for four nights in row, with Metallica playing at US Bank Stadium on Friday and Sunday nights.

Combined with Green Day and The Smashing Pumpkins at Target Field on Saturday Night, and Def Leppard, Journey and the Steve Miller Band appearing at the Twins ballpark on Monday night, the unprecedented run of stadium rock shows is expected to hit a home run with fans.

"Extremely excited. It's his first time going to a show in general, and I grew up with Metallica, so I decided to pass the tradition on," said Jeffrey Zerwas, who was taking his son to Metallica's first show and then going with his wife to see Green Day on Saturday.

"I grew up with both those bands so Metallica, Green Day, both influenced me to play. I play instruments so they were big influences for me," said Zerwas.

But for some fans, heavy metal is a family affair.

"It's definitely something we share with the family. Even if we don't take more than the T-shirt or any physical things away from it. Just the family memories and the experience," said Patrick Lenertz.