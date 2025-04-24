Man dies 6 days after downtown Minneapolis shooting, suspect still at large

The Brief Police say a man shot in downtown Minneapolis on April 18 died on Thursday, six days later. Authorities say the victim tried to drive after being shot, hit a family in a vehicle and stopped a short time later. The family was not hurt. No arrests have been made in the shooting.



Authorities say a man that was shot during an incident in downtown Minneapolis last Friday night has died.

The Minneapolis Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 6:30 p.m. on April 18 near the area of 5th Avenue South and 9th Street South. When officers arrived, they located a man in his 20s slumped over in a vehicle with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers were able to get his heartbeat, and he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare Hospital. The man died on Thursday.

Crash after shooting

Police say their preliminary information shows the victim is believed to have driven after he was shot, hit a family in another vehicle and continued another half block before coming to a stop near 3rd Avenue South and 9th Street South. The family in the vehicle that was hit were not injured.

Evidence of gunshots was found both at the intersection of 5th Avenue South and 9th Street South, and on the victim’s vehicle.

Suspect at large

Police say no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. What led up to the incident remains under investigation. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased man along with the cause and manner of his death.