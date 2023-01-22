Downtown Atlanta Riots: Police release names, photos, charges of six arrested

Atlanta police have released the names, mugshots and charges for the six suspects arrested during a riot in downtown Atlanta Saturday evening. Only one of the suspects was a Georgia resident.

Nadja Geier, 24, of Nashville, Tenn.; Madeleine Feola, 22, of Spokane, Wash.; Ivan Ferguson, 22, of Nevada; Graham Evatt, 20, of Decatur, Ga.; Francis Carrol, 22, of Kennebunkport, Maine; and Emily Murphy, 37, of Grosse Isle, Mich. were each charged with four misdemeanors and four felonies.

The misdemeanor charges include: rioting, pedestrian in a roadway, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer and unlawful assembly.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Image 1 of 8 ▼ Atlanta Police Department vehicle burst into flames during the protest. (Credit: Billy Heath)

The felony charges include: second degree criminal damage, first degree arson, interference with government property and domestic terrorism.

TIMELINE: HOW ‘STOP COP CITY’ MOVEMENT LED TO VIOLENT DOWNTOWN PROTEST AGAINST ATLANTA POLICE

FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist Billy Heath captured two of these six individuals being arrested on video.

Nadja Geier, 24, from Nashville, Tennessee. Eight charges. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Madeleine Feola, 22, from Spokane, Washington. Eight charges. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Ivan Ferguson, 23, from Nevada. Eight charges. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Graham Evatt, 20, from Decatur, Ga. Eight charges. (Credit: Atlanta Police)

Francis Carrol, 22, Kennebunkport, Maine. Eight charges. (Credit: Atlanta Police)

Emily Murphy, 37, from Grosse Isle, Michigan. Eight charges. (Credit: Atlanta Police)

In a statement posted Monday morning on Twitter, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp noted the fact that most of those arrested were from out of the state.

"Law enforcement demonstrated how quickly we shut down those trying to import violence from other states, and we'll continue to do so," Kemp said.

More than 24 hours after the violent protest was broken up, storefront windows are still boarded up along Peachtree Street.

At least three businesses were targeted and damaged when rioters threw bricks and rocks shattering windows. At least two police cars were targeted, one was set ablaze. Investigators said some of the individuals arrested were found with explosives.

"It doesn't take a rocket scientist or an attorney to tell you that breaking windows or setting fires is not protesting, that is terrorism," Schierbaum said on Saturday.

In a press conference Saturday night, Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said city officials will continue to look for anyone who was involved in violence and destruction that night.

"My message to those who seek to continue this kind of criminal behavior: We will find you, we will arrest you, and you will be held accountable," Mayor Dickens said.