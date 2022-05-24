Door Dash driver robbed at gunpoint, has vehicle stolen in Duluth

A 33-year-old Duluth man has been arrested, accused of robbing a Door Dash driver at gunpoint and stealing his car.

The Duluth Police Department said Tuesday a Door Dash driver was making a delivery on the 1000 block of East 3rd Street at 9:10 p.m. on Monday when a man with a gun approached him, demanding his wallet and keys.

The victim complied and ran from the area, police said.

Police found the victim's car near the Gateway Towers, and police arrested the 33-year-old suspect. He had a gun and the victim's wallet on him.

The suspect was booked into the St. Louis County Jail at 11:07 p.m. Monday on probable cause of first-degree aggravated robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Advertisement

At the time of this writing, the suspect hadn't been formally charged.