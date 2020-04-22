Doctor: Don’t risk your life by avoiding emergency rooms due to the coronavirus

Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a very real fear that an overload of coronavirus cases could stress hospitals.

Minnesota leaders have taken steps to slow the spread of the virus and keep beds open. However, it seems that while the virus is putting some people into hospital beds, others may be avoiding treatment out of fear of COVID-19.

Last week, health leaders said that some people might be forgoing emergency room visits for serious symptoms, like those that precede a heart attack or stroke, because of coronavirus fears.

Speaking with us on Wednesday, one doctor explained why this is a bad idea and what hospitals are doing to keep patients safe.

Hit play to see the full interview with cardiologist Dr. Steven Bradley.