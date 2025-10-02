Minnesota DNR reforestation efforts utilized aerial seeding via helicopter

article

The Brief The Minnesota DNR announced it dispersed jack pine, white pine, and black spruce in its forests as part of a seeding project. The fall restoration work sometimes includes direct seeding and planting, bud capping, prescribed burns, and other site preparation. DNR officials say 19 state forests were aerially seeded.



Minnesota seasonal forest restoration efforts used a helicopter at forests managed by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

DNR aerial reforestation efforts

What they're saying:

DNR officials say a helicopter is contracted to aerially scatter the seeds when areas are "too remote or geographically difficult to reach with a crew on the ground."

The seeds are mixed with clay, loaded into a hopper on the helicopter, and then evenly distributed above the trees, according to the DNR. Those seeds included jack pine, white pine, and black spruce.

DNR Silviculture Program Coordinator Chris Groneold released the following statement:

"Reforestation is a lot more complex than simply planting a seedling. Depending on each site and future goal, we choose the right mix of tree species and use every available tool to make sure we’re giving trees their best chance to grow."

Foresters then monitor the sites as the trees grow and remove invasive species as well as competing vegetation to give young trees the best opportunity to thrive.

The seasonal fall restoration work can also include direct seeding and planting, bud capping, prescribed burns, and other site preparation.

By the numbers:

DNR officials say 19 state forests were aerially seeded this season, adding that 589 acres will be planted or seeded this fall.