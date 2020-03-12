DNR: Minnesota's ice conditions are deteriorating 'rapidly'

Ice conditions across the state of Minnesota have deteriorated “rapidly,” the DNR said Thursday.

The Department of Natural Resources says several people and vehicles have gone through the ice in recent days, leading it to warn outdoor recreationalists.

While there is still thick ice in the northern part of the state, in the south and in the Twin Cities, the ice is no longer safe.

“Just because you were on the ice at this time last year – or the year before that – doesn’t mean the ice is safe this year,” said Lisa Dugan, recreation safety outreach coordinator for the DNR Enforcement Division. “The calendar isn’t a useful tool in determining the quality of the ice. The only thing that matters is the current ice conditions.”

Officials say the ice is deteriorating along the edges of the lakes, but conservation officers have also noticed large holes in the ice away from the shore.

The DNR has only reported one ice-related fatality during the 2019/2020 ice season.