'Ditch the switch’ bills introduced to end Daylight Saving Time

There’s a light at the end of the tunnel for those of us who are dragging a bit this week because Daylight Saving Time started Sunday.

But this could be your last "spring forward" if some Minnesota legislators have their way.

Deleting Daylight Saving

Strike while hot::

The authors wanted them introduced and heard now, striking while the iron is hot, while we all remember how the switch feels.

Like an old bedside alarm clock, Daylight Saving Time has loudly arrived as it almost always has since 1918.

"I think times have changed," said Sen. Zaynab Mohamed (DFL-Minneapolis).



It’s especially unwelcome for Sen. Mohamed this year because it came during Ramadan, when she and other Muslims are fasting from sun-up to sundown.

Potential problems created

Health consequences::

The shifting schedule makes it more uncomfortable, and years of studies have shown the time change may be connected to an increase in heart troubles and traffic collisions.

So Sen. Mohamed wanted to keep us on the same schedule year-round, and she wanted her bill to do it introduced as the feeling is still fresh on people’s minds.

"You talk to people today or yesterday," she said. "They don't like it. They're like, 'I lost an hour of sleep. I don't understand why.'"

So, we tried it.

"I think we should get rid of it," said Nicole Tate of Isanti. "It takes me a long time to recover after we switch."

Who likes it?

Sparkling sunshine::

Tate’s experience is relatable, but only a small majority of Americans wants to do away with the switch, about 54%.

And folks who want to end it are split on whether to stick to standard or daylight time, leaving us more sunlight in the early morning or in the evening.

"My preference would be let's just not do the next one," said Tate. "Let's just stick with whatever we have this time and go with that."

Both Sen. Mohamed’s bill and one in the House have bipartisan support, and both would put Minnesota on permanent standard time, although authors are pretty flexible.

Their slogan is basically: It doesn’t matter which, just ditch the switch.