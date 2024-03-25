Expand / Collapse search
Diddy’s $40M Los Angeles house has grotto, underwater tunnel and more: Reports

By Catherine Stoddard
Updated  March 25, 2024 5:19pm CDT
Real Estate
Fox TV Stations

Diddy's LA home raided by Homeland Security

The Los Angeles home of Sean "Diddy" Combs was raided by Homeland Security in connection with a sex trafficking investigation, officials said.

Music producer and rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs purchased his swanky $40 million Los Angeles estate in 2014. 

Located in the lavish neighborhood of Holmby Hills, the home measures 17,000 square feet and has a 3,000 square-foot guesthouse, according to TMZ. 

The European-style villa has a 35-seat theater, a gym, a wine room and even has an underwater swimming tunnel which connects to a grotto, the Los Angeles Times reported. 

The mansion is fairly new; built in 2014, it comes with eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. There's also a separate spa house which comes with a steam room, massage room and a beauty salon, TMZ reported. 

FILE - Aerials of Sean "Diddy" Combs' LA home during raid on March 25, 2024.  (KTTV)

On Monday, Homeland Security raided Combs’ home in connection with a federal sex trafficking case, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles. 

RELATED: Sean 'Diddy' Combs has had history of legal troubles 

Investigators also raided Combs’ Miami home on Star Island, which he purchased in 2021. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 