DFL secures campaign safety for all Minnesota candidates
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota DFL Party is enhancing campaign security for candidates across the state.
DFL's new security measures
What we know:
The Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board has ruled that campaign funds can be used for candidate security. This decision was prompted by a request from the DFL and aims to ensure candidates can focus on reaching voters without compromising safety.
Why you should care:
The ruling is significant as it allows candidates, regardless of their financial status or party affiliation, to campaign safely. This move is part of the DFL's effort to address rising political violence and make elections more accessible.
The DFL's stance on political safety
What they're saying:
"This is another example of how the DFL is successfully taking action to keep every candidate safe and every election accessible," said Minnesota DFL Chair Richard Carlbom.
The Source: This story uses information from a press release by the DFL Party.
US House gives lawmakers budget for security after Charlie Kirk death
Big picture view:
The House Committee on Administration announced Wednesday that members will now receive $10,000 a month for personal security through November 21. The pilot program, first launched in July, had allowed lawmakers to spend $5,000 a month.
- The new funding will expire November 21, the same day a Republican-backed stopgap funding bill is set to run out.
- The program supplements $30 million in security funding included in the government spending bill, which some lawmakers said was not enough.
- In addition to monthly personal security funds, lawmakers may spend up to $20,000 on security equipment for their homes.
- The U.S. Capitol Police can also work with state and local law enforcement to reimburse protective services when members are in their districts.