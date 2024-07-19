DFL responds to MN GOP legislator's controversial comment on why he opposes abortion

article

The Minnesota DFL Party responded to a Minnesota GOP senator's comment on why he opposed abortion where he said, "If you're going to party, you got to pay the consequences."

In an audio clip leaked online by Heartland Signal, Sen. Calvin Bahr (R-East Bethel) reportedly said the comment to a volunteer at a fundraiser in March regarding his opposition to abortion.

The Minnesota DFL Party sent a link to the social media post with the audio clip from Heartland Signal in a press release Friday.

Here is a full transcription of what Sen. Bahr allegedly said:

"It's listed in article one, section eight, ‘no abortion, no healthcare of any kind,’ they're not supposed to have anything to do with this. So the Supreme Court actually ruled directly. And it drives democrats nuts because ‘what do you mean we can’t go kill our unwanted babies?' Maybe you should have paid attention a little more.

"If you're gonna party, you got to pay the consequences."

What they're saying

The Minnesota DFL Party released the following statement in response to Sen. Bahr comments:

"Forcing women to carry unwanted pregnancies as a form of punishment is outrageous even by the standards of the Minnesota Republican Party," said Minnesota DFL Party Chair Ken Martin. "These remarks underscore that Minnesota Republicans are trying to ban abortion because they want to control women and impose their beliefs on them. I call on Minnesota GOP Chair David Hann to unequivocally disavow these abhorrent remarks."

FOX 9 has reached out to Sen. Bahr, Minnesota Senate Republicans, and the Minnesota GOP Party for comment regarding this matter at noon Friday, and as of this writing, have not heard back.

Why this matters

Abortion rights have played a major role in the upcoming presidential election, and has been a hot topic across the country following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Recently, during the Republican National Convention, Gov. Tim Walz and other Democrats from around the country held a press conference highlighting former President Donald Trump and JD Vance's Project 2025, and their plan to ban abortion, and "threaten access to IVF and contraception," according to a press release.

According to a recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, six in 10 Americans think their state should generally allow a person to obtain a legal abortion, if they don't want to be pregnant for any reason.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, more than a dozen states have banned abortions or no longer have facilities where people can receive abortions.

Trump does oppose a federal abortion ban, but supports surrendering limits to the states.