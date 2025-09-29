DFL committee to review Omar Fateh's revoked endorsement in Minneapolis mayoral race

The Brief The Minneapolis DFL is set to make arguments to reinstate the endorsement for Sen. Omar Fateh in the mayoral race. The state committee cited voting system failures when it made the decision to strip Fateh's endorsement. A hearing is scheduled for Monday evening.



A Minnesota DFL committee is set to hear arguments on Monday over the decision to strip Sen. Omar Fateh of his endorsement for Minneapolis mayor in the upcoming election.

Fateh loses endorsement

The backstory:

Sen. Fateh won the Minneapolis DFL's endorsement in the mayoral race in July.

However, the endorsement was challenged by current Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's campaign, which raised questions about errors during the voting process at the convention.

In August, the state DFL's Constitution, Bylaws, and Rules Committee overturned the endorsement. Earlier this month, the Minneapolis DFL filed an appeal of the decision.

What they're saying:

In its initial complaint, the Frey campaign raised a number of issues with the convention process, including issues with the voting system. On the first ballot vote for the mayor's endorsement, the Frey campaign said there was a significant under-count of ballots.

The rules committee found that 176 votes out of nearly 1,000 delegates and alternatives, had not been counted on the first ballot. The committee also determined that candidate DeWayne Davis had been wrongfully dropped after the first ballot.

Because of the issues with the voting system, the state DFL committee revoked Fateh's endorsement. The committee also prohibited the party from reconvening its convention or endorsing a mayoral candidate.

Decision appealed

The other side:

In its appeal, the Minneapolis DFL raised several issues over the rules committee's decision.

First, they accused some committee members of having conflicts of interest that should have required them to be removed from the committee decision.

The Minneapolis DFL also questioned the facts the committee used in its findings and accused the state DFL of overstepping its authority by barring them from reconvening.

They are fighting for the endorsement to be restored.

What's next:

A virtual hearing is scheduled for Monday evening on the Minneapolis DFL's appeal. The appeal will be heard by the DFL's State Executive Committee.