Deshaun Hill killing: Cody Fohrenkam due back in court for hearing Monday

Cody Fohrenkam, whose murder conviction was overturned in the death of Minneapolis North athlete Deshaun Hill Jr., is scheduled to return to court Monday afternoon.

Court hearing

The backstory:

Fohrenkam was initially convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to more than 38 years in prison for the February 2022 fatal shooting of 15-year-old Hill, which happened not far from the Minneapolis North Community High School.

However, the Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed his conviction in 2024, citing in part that the prosecutors "committed prejudicial misconduct during arguments" and that the state failed to show Fohrenkam’s statements were lawfully obtained.

Attorneys are now fighting over a number of legal issues, including questions about the photo line-up that led to Fohrenkam’s arrest, and whether to admit video from his interrogation as evidence at the upcoming trial.

What's next:

Fohrenkam is due in court for a hearing at 2 p.m. on Monday. His retrial is scheduled to begin on Nov. 3.