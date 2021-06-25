Derek Chauvin addresses Floyd family at sentencing

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the murder of George Floyd, spoke at his sentencing Friday.

Chauvin told the court that due to some additional legal matters, he was not able to give a full formal statement, but he expressed his condolences to the Floyd family.

"There’s going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and I hope things would give you some peace of mind," Chauvin told the Floyd family.

This was the first time Chauvin has spoken publicly on the case since Floyd’s murder last May. During his trial, he declined to testify in his own defense.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Chauvin to 270 months, or 22 1/2 years, in prison on Friday. Although he was convicted on three counts--second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter--he was only sentenced on the most serious charge, which was second-degree murder.

Chauvin is also facing federal charges that he and the other three officers involved violated Floyd’s civil rights during his deadly arrest. Chauvin is also charged in a second federal indictment for a 2017 incident involving the neck restraint of a 14-year-old boy.