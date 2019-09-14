Deputies search for missing teen in Dodge County, Minn.

article

A search is underway for a 15-year-old girl who authorities say ran away from home and has been missing for a week in southern Minnesota.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says Jontayah Christine Clark was last seen on September 6 at her home in rural West Concord, Minnesota. Since that date, she hasn't returned home or attended school.

Deputies say Clark is about 5-feet-tall and 120 pounds with blonde hair, brown eyes, and pierced ears.

Investigators say she may be staying with friends or siblings at this time and could be in Kenyon, Stewartsville, or LaCrosse.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 507-635-6200.