Deputies: Man forced woman into truck, crashed after being chased by bystanders near Aitkin, Minn.

A man is in custody after a disturbing incident in which deputies say he forced a woman against her will into a truck and crashed it after a chase near Aitkin, Minnesota.

According to the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office, witnesses saw the suspect, a 32-year-old man from Ramsey, Minnesota, physically force the woman into his pickup truck before speeding away .

Both witnesses, in turn, jumped into their vehicles and chased after the pick-up.

At one point, a crash caused one of the vehicles to go off-road and rollover. Deputies didn't specify whether that was the truck or not.

Regardless, deputies say the suspect ran on foot from the area into the woods about three miles north of Aiktin in the Aitkin Township. With help from a K-9 unit, deputies were able to track him down.

The sheriff says deputies later learned the man was not to have any contact with the victim under two domestic abuse-related orders placed against him in Anoka and Freeborn counties.

The suspect, who has not been formally charged at this time, is being held in Aitkin County Jail.

No one was injured in the crash, deputies say.

