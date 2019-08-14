Demolition begins on historic St. Paul church despite overnight vandalism

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Crews began to tear down a 92-year-old church in St. Paul, Minnesota Tuesday despite overnight vandalism of some of the demolition equipment.

St. Andrew’s Church closed years ago. The Twin Cities German Immersion School, a public charter school for K-8 students, eventually bought the church and its attached school building. The charter school plans to expand and modernize its facilities using the current St. Andrew’s school building space.

BACKGROUND: St. Paul school will demolish historic church after group fails to raise $2 million

A spokesperson for Twin Cities German Immersion School reported that someone vandalized their demolition contractor’s equipment overnight Monday. Photos shared with FOX 9 show the vandals spray-painted the words “Don’t Do It” on four pieces of equipment and painted over a window.

St. Paul Police Department spokesperson Steve Linders confirmed police received a report from the contractor regarding the vandalism.

News that the church would be demolished elicited some strong reactions from some members of the community. After weeks in court, a judge ultimately denied a waiver of bond request filed by a preservationist group to save the building.

Several pieces from the old church were saved from demolition, including organ pipes, doors and marble molding, which could be used in a tribute to the church.

Demolition is expected to take the rest of the week. The new school building is set to open next year.