Delta co-pilot arrested on flight from Minneapolis on child porn charges: report

article

The Brief A Delta co-pilot was arrested Saturday on a flight from Minneapolis shortly after it landed in San Francisco. Federal agents moved on-board as flyers were gathering their luggage. Fox News reports that the pilot was wanted on child porn charges.



A Delta co-pilot arrested and dragged off a flight from Minneapolis to San Francisco was reportedly wanted on child porn charges, according to a Fox News report.

Delta pilot arrested

What we know:

Passengers reported seeing multiple federal agents push into the cockpit and arrest a Delta co-pilot on-board a flight from Minneapolis, shortly after it landed in San Francisco on Saturday night.

A passenger, who is related to a FOX 9 staffer and happened to be on the flight, recounted that the federal agents told passengers to stay in their seats as they pushed through first class and into the cockpit.

The co-pilot was handcuffed and pulled off the flight by the agents, some of whom were identified as Homeland Security investigators.

What they're saying:

Even the flight crew seemed confused by the situation, according to the passengers.

"I looked at him and I said, ‘What’s going on?’ He said, ‘I have no idea,’" the passenger recounted. "And he genuinely looked like this was a surprise that all of a sudden there was people on the plane because he had had us stand up, we were starting to take our stuff out for arrival and everybody was already in the overhead bins."

Dig deeper:

On Sunday, FOX 9 reached out to multiple agencies, including law enforcement and Delta, to learn more about the arrest. Delta referred FOX 9 to law enforcement. Homeland Security officials pointed us to the U.S. Attorney's Office, which has not yet released information on the arrest.

Why was he arrested?

The backstory:

However, Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin, citing a senior federal source, reports that the co-pilot was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations agents on charges of child sexual abuse materials.

What we don't know:

FOX 9 has been unable to verify the Fox News report on the arrest through official sources. Officials have also not yet identified the pilot who was arrested. It's unclear if the pilot is based in the Minneapolis area or elsewhere.