DeLaSalle student chosen as Doodle for Google contest finalist

By FOX 9 Staff
DeLaSalle student wins MN Google Doodle contest

Ninth-grader Helen Sautter from DeLaSalle High School is Minnesota's winner for the Doodle for Google contest. Artists were asked to create their own version of the Google logo with the prompt, "I am grateful for..." Fifty-five state and territory winners will now compete for the honor of their design appearing on the Google home page for a day.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Ninth-grader Helen Sautter from DeLaSalle High School in Minneapolis is Minnesota's winner of the Doodle for Google Student Contest. 

Artists were asked to create their own version of the Google logo with the prompt, "I am grateful for..." and Sautter was selected as the winner for Minnesota. Fifty-five state and territory winners will now compete for the honor of their design appearing on the Google home page for a day. 

Helen Sautter of DeLaSalle High School.

The winner also gets a $30,000 scholarship and their school receives a $50,000 tech package

People can vote for their favorite artist now through May 25 online here