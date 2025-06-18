Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
9
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Big Stone County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County, Mower County, Wabasha County, Fillmore County, Winona County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Dodge County, Buffalo County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, South Cass County, Crow Wing County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Aitkin County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Cass County, Douglas County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Mahnomen County, East Becker County, Lake Of The Woods County, Hubbard County, South Clearwater County, North Clearwater County, West Becker County, South Beltrami County, North Beltrami County
Extreme Heat Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Rock County, Pipestone County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, East Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Grant County, Wadena County, West Otter Tail County

Deer feeding, attractant ban growing by 8 counties in Minnesota

By
Published  June 18, 2025 3:40pm CDT
Minnesota DNR
FOX 9
Plants deer and rabbits will avoid

Plants deer and rabbits will avoid

Garden Guy Dale K shares some of his favorite plants that deer and rabbits don't want to munch on. And some products you can use to keep the deer away.

(FOX 9) - In an effort to reduce the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease throughout the state, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials say they have added eight additional counties to a growing list of those banned from deer feeding and attractant usage.

Minnesota deer feeding ban

Big picture view:

After Chronic Wasting Disease was detected in wild deer in new areas of the state last year, DNR officials say the state’s ban will be extended to Anoka, Clay, Ramsey, Sherburne, Steele, Traverse, Wilkin and Wright counties.

The ban now includes 32 Minnesota counties: Aitkin, Beltrami, Carver, Cass, Crow Wing, Dakota, Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Hennepin, Houston, Hubbard, Itasca, Le Sueur, Mower, Norman, Olmsted, Polk, Rice, Scott, Sibley, Wabasha, Washington and Winona.

A map of the feeding and attractant ban area is available here.

Archery season is open statewide from Sept. 13 to Dec. 31. Youth seasons are open from Oct. 16-19.

Firearm seasons vary by permit area, with Season A open from Nov. 8-23, and Nov. 8-16, and Season B open from Nov. 22-30.

In areas outside the ban, the Minnesota DNR recommends that the public not feed deer.

What they're saying:

"The feeding and attractant ban is one tool to reduce unnatural congregating of deer and lower the risk of CWD spread," said Paul Burr, acting big game program coordinator. "We use this tool where it provides the greatest benefit to the health of Minnesota’s white-tailed deer."

The Source: Information provided by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Minnesota DNRWild NaturePets and AnimalsMinnesota