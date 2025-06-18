Deer feeding, attractant ban growing by 8 counties in Minnesota

In an effort to reduce the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease throughout the state, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials say they have added eight additional counties to a growing list of those banned from deer feeding and attractant usage.

Minnesota deer feeding ban

Big picture view:

After Chronic Wasting Disease was detected in wild deer in new areas of the state last year, DNR officials say the state’s ban will be extended to Anoka, Clay, Ramsey, Sherburne, Steele, Traverse, Wilkin and Wright counties.

The ban now includes 32 Minnesota counties: Aitkin, Beltrami, Carver, Cass, Crow Wing, Dakota, Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Hennepin, Houston, Hubbard, Itasca, Le Sueur, Mower, Norman, Olmsted, Polk, Rice, Scott, Sibley, Wabasha, Washington and Winona.

A map of the feeding and attractant ban area is available here.

Archery season is open statewide from Sept. 13 to Dec. 31. Youth seasons are open from Oct. 16-19.

Firearm seasons vary by permit area, with Season A open from Nov. 8-23, and Nov. 8-16, and Season B open from Nov. 22-30.

In areas outside the ban, the Minnesota DNR recommends that the public not feed deer.

What they're saying:

"The feeding and attractant ban is one tool to reduce unnatural congregating of deer and lower the risk of CWD spread," said Paul Burr, acting big game program coordinator. "We use this tool where it provides the greatest benefit to the health of Minnesota’s white-tailed deer."