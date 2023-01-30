Dead whale found at Lido Beach in Nassau County

article

Emergency crews were trying to figure out on Monday how to dispose of a large dead whale on a Long Island beach.

The whale washed up sometime overnight on Lido Beach in Nassau County.

Officials brought a backhoe to the scene to potentially move the large animal.

There has been a rash of dead whales in the waters around the New York City region.

Two weeks ago a whale was found dead on the New Jersey coastline. They believe that a humpback whale that washed up in Brigantine had been hit by a vessel.

New Jersey-based Clean Ocean Action is asking for a probe of the deaths of six whales that have washed ashore in just over a month in New York and New Jersey. They want to see if construction work for offshore wind farms is to blame.