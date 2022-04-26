St. Paul police: Dayton's Bluff shooting leaves one dead

A man in his 30s was killed in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul early Tuesday morning, according to St. Paul Police.

Police say they dispatched officers to the 200 block of Bates Avenue just after midnight on a report of a man seen lying in the street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 30s who it appeared had been shot.

Officers and St. Paul Fire medics rendered aid to the victim, but those measures were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.