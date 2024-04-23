David Beckham's $10M lawsuit against Mark Wahlberg's fitness company will go to trial

article

David Beckham and Mark Wahlberg's companies will battle it out in court over money the English soccer star claims F45 owes him.

A judge ordered a jury trial , scheduled for January 2025, to settle the breach of contract matter, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. DB Ventures initially sued F45, a company Wahlberg partially owns, in 2022. However, the lawsuit was moved into federal court in May 2023.

Beckham claimed he entered into a five-year contract with F45 as a brand ambassador and would be compensated with $1.5 million a year along with shares of the fitness company to be given six months and 12 months after the company went public in 2021.

"Despite DBVL upholding its end of the bargain, however, F45 failed to issue substantial cash and equity compensation to DBVL as required by the parties’ agreement," the complaint filed by DB Ventures Limited read.

DB Ventures Limited claimed F45 failed to hand over the shares for eight months past the original date given. By that time, Beckham's company estimated the shares had dropped in price by $9.3 million, the court documents stated.

Beckham also asked the court to award $5 million, $4.5 million and $1.7 million for the additional claims listed in the lawsuit – all having to do with breach of contract.

Representatives for neither Beckham nor Wahlberg responded to FOX Business' request for comment.

F45 initially sought to have the lawsuit dismissed and claimed DB Ventures Limited had a "skewed reading" of the contract.

"This is a breach of contract action that cannot stand because it is based on a skewed reading of the parties’ agreement that is contrary to its plain language and clear intent," the request read.

A judge denied F45's motion to dismiss in September 2023, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Beckham entered into the five-year agreement with F45 in 2020 and announced the partnership in 2021.

"I’ve been a fan of the F45 franchise and training model since being introduced by my friend, Mark Wahlberg," Beckham said in a statement.

"This partnership is an exciting business venture for me also, and I’m looking forward to the journey with F45 as the business continues to expand globally," he added.

The Manchester United star shared multiple Instagram posts promoting the company, but later removed them.

