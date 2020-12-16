Dash cam captures fireball light up the sky in Minnesota
DENHAM, Minn. (FOX 9) - A dash camera from a Pine County Sheriff's squad captured the moment a fireball lit up the sky early Wednesday morning near Denham, Minnesota.
The National Weather Service in Duluth says it took several calls about the possible meteor, while the American Meteor Society got 60 reports across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
It's likely from the Geminids meteor shower, which has been happening since early this month.