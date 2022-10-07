Darrell Brooks trial day 5: Defendant's ex-girlfriend testifies

The trial of Darrell Brooks, accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, continues Friday, Oct. 7 – now reaching day five.

First on the witness stand for the prosecution on Friday Erika Patterson. She testified she has a teenage daughter with Brooks – and had been living at The Women's Center in downtown Waukesha prior to the incident at the Waukesha Christmas Parade. The line of questioning by prosecutors referred to an incident in which Patterson said Brooks hit her with an open hand.

Erika Patterson

Updates on Friday testimony will be added as they become available.

Thursday testimony

Opening statements began Thursday afternoon. The state then called its first two witnesses: Waukesha Police Sgt. David Wanner and Kori Runkle, the roommate of Erica Patterson, Brooks' girlfriend. The jury was sent home after a 10-hour day.

Within moments of the proceedings getting underway Thursday at 8:30 a.m., Brooks interrupted Judge Jennifer Dorow multiple times.

The judge attempted to get through final court procedures before bringing in the jury for jury instructions before the opening statements and could not do so because of Brooks' interruptions. She indicated if Brooks did not stop the interruptions, he would be removed from court.

"This is Day 4, and every day, he has interrupted and resulted in him being placed in a nearby courtroom," said Judge Dorow.

The judge noted there is a proper way to raise objections.

The judge also asked Brooks if he would be willing to go back to his cell to change into street clothes instead of wearing his jail-issued orange clothing. Brooks said he did not think that was necessary because as he noted, everyone knows he is in custody for this case. Brooks referred to the many media reports.

"There’s no possible way that people will not know I am in custody," Brooks said to the judge.

Brooks defers his opening statement

Brooks was asked Thursday if he'd be making an opening statement.

"I will be declining at this time," said Brooks.

He said he needed more time to go through things.

Darrell Brooks

Christmas parade attack

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Brooks was arrested the night of the attack, soon after telling a Waukesha resident that he was homeless and waiting for an Uber. The man was unaware of the events that had occurred and let Brooks into his home.

Brooks entered an insanity plea in June after initially pleading not guilty to the charges in February, a move that could have resulted in him being sentenced to a mental institution rather than prison if convicted. He later dropped the insanity plea on Sept. 9.

Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. Each homicide charge carries a mandatory life sentence.