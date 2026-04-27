‘Dangerous situation’: Rep. Emmer describes WHCD shooting scene

The Brief Following a shooting that occurred at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer joins FOX 9's All Day to describe the scene at the event he attended — from the first "distinct shot" he heard, to the moment he realized it was a "dangerous situation." You can watch the entire interview with FOX 9’s Courtney Godfrey in the player above.



At the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday evening, officials say Cole Tomas Allen rushed a Secret Service checkpoint and opened fire while armed, causing a panic among attendees, including President Trump and top cabinet members.

Why you should care:

Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer was also in attendance at the event inside the Washington Hilton, and spoke with FOX 9’s All Day to describe how the situation unfolded from his point of view, from the first "distinct shot" he heard to the moment he realized it was a "dangerous situation."

You can watch the entire interview with FOX 9’s Courtney Godfrey in the player above.

The backstory:

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, is accused of opening fire outside the Hilton hotel where President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were attending the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

Authorities say Allen opened fire at a Secret Service checkpoint, injuring an officer before being detained.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said Sunday that he was likely targeting Trump and other administration officials, and an alleged manifesto has since been found.

Allen is set to appear in court facing charges including attempted assassination of the president and firearms offenses.