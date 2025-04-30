Dancing through the decades: Green Isle couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

The Brief Hillary and LeAnn Sauter met at a dance as teenagers, and they've been dancing together ever since. Their love story has lasted more than 75 years.



A couple from Green Isle is a testament to a lifetime of commitment.

They say marriage is a delicate dance requiring balance, cooperation and effort for both partners to move together in harmony.

Hilary and LeAnn Sauter know from experience that getting into a groove on the dance floor helps make sure they are in sync off the dance floor as well.

In fact, dancing has been their constant connection in a love story that has stood the test of time.

"Oh, that feels wonderful. And just look at all the ladies you can hold in your arms," said Hilary.

For Hilary and Leann, shaking a leg is more than just a source of physical activity and creative energy.

It has also been an essential ingredient in a union that has lasted for three quarters of a century.

"The Fox Trot. The Waltz. The Polkas. The Denver Bump. The Line Dance. We've done all of those," said Hilary.

Hilary and LeAnn grew up on farms 18 miles apart in Carver County in the 1930s and 40s.

They actually met at a community dance in Hamburg, where Hilary's dance moves caught LeAnn's eye.

"We were in a group, and this lady smiled at me. And I just thought, 'She's so pretty. I wonder if she would even dance with me?' So I asked her to dance, and she said, ‘Yes,’" said Hilary.

"He was a great dancer. The other ones weren't that great, but he was a great dancer, and we both learned to do this all our lives," said LeAnn.

After getting married, the couple raised three children while working on a farm of their own.

But on the weekends they would dance at ballrooms around the Twin Cities, with Leann, who was a professional seamstress, sometimes making the clothes they would wear while cutting a rug.

"Because it's something we could do together. It wasn't one person goes here and one goes there. We could do it together. And the best part of it is I could hold her close," said Hilary.

At one point in the 70s, the Sauters were named king and queen of the Polka Lovers Klub of America, which required them to represent the group at dance halls around the Midwest.

Chicago Mayor Richard Daley once called them in person to ask them to perform at the Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park.

They also got a standing ovation after strutting their stuff in front of a large crowd at Epcot Center in Florida.

"It was just an honor. Unbelievable," said Hilary.

Over the years, the couple continued to go dancing nearly every week, until about a year ago when, at 94 and 90 respectively, health problems caused them to put on their dancing shoes a little less often.

"We realized at our age we can't do what we did when we were much younger, but we still do some dancing," said LeAnn.

Recently, the Sauters celebrated their 75th anniversary, and they say tripping the fantastic light has been the secret to their long and happy marriage.

"Marriage is not easy. You have to work at it. And it's a commitment when you love each other to stay together, and if you have a disagreement, you have to work it out," said Hilary.

"And sometimes you say you're sorry that we had a disagreement even if it wasn't your fault," added LeAnn.

And the Sauters plan to continue their delicate dance until they can't dance anymore.

"I think it's the most wonderful thing we could have ever done. Go dancing. You'll enjoy it," said Hilary.