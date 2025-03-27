Dakota Co. charity event honoring six first responders killed in line of duty

The Brief Ballin’ in Dakota County Charity Basketball Tournament’s 13th event is coming up on April 19th. Honoring six Minnesota first responders who died in the line of duty, the largest in the event’s history. Teams participating have grown by about 5 times since first tournament.



Ballin’ in Dakota County Charity Basketball Tournament will be played in April to honor six Minnesota heroes who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2024. It is the most in the state in a single year since the event has been keeping track.

Bonded by experience and grief

The backstory:

A charity basketball tournament in Dakota County started over a decade ago to honor one fallen deputy sheriff with four teams participating.

Now in its 13th year, organizers said it will be a record-breaking year for them – in many ways.

The names of six fallen first responders will be added to the traveling trophy and memorialized. Burnsville police officer Paul Elmstrand, Burnsville police officer Matthew Ruge, and Burnsville firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth were killed in the line of duty last February. Minneapolis officer Jamal Mitchell was killed in the line of duty in May. National Park Service Ranger Kevin Grossheim was killed in the line of duty in October. And Red Lake Nation tribal officer Jesse Branch was killed in the line of duty in November.

The event, coming up in April, is also expected to break a positive record of its own. Roughly 20 teams will be competing, and more than 60 agencies from across the Midwest will be represented, showing up in solidarity.

What they're saying:

All proceeds from the event will go to the Minnesota chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) to continue supporting families of fallen heroes.

"We need to be able to support those that are left behind because they are a part of our family, too. Our work family," said Joe Leko, Dakota County Sheriff. "We care deeply for each other, and we support each other and that’s what this is all about. To show that we are strong together despite these losses."

Leko said it was a day filled with mixed emotions. The competition on the basketball court is fierce, friendly, but fun as well.

What you can do:

It is free for the public to watch and cheer. It will be held at Burnsville High School. Concessions and donated raffles will help raise money for the charity.

Learn more about the event here.