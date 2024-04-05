Expand / Collapse search
Customer shoots Chipotle worker over guacamole dispute in Michigan

By Jessica Dupnack, Nour Rahal and Camille Amiri
Updated  April 6, 2024 10:21am CDT
The shooting took place at a Chipotle on Evergreen Road near Civic Center Drive in Southfield. Sources say it stemmed from an argument over guacamole.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Chipotle employee in Southfield, Michigan was shot in the leg by a customer Friday night, police sources told FOX 2. The shooting stemmed from an argument over guacamole.

The shooting took place at a Chipotle on Evergreen Road near Civic Center Drive, around 6:50 p.m.

"It was loud, and then we all just ran out," said Michael Beals, a customer who captured the incident on video. "I wasn’t really thinking… there was going to be a shot, but there was."

The victim, a 21-year-old man, is in stable condition, according to a release from Southfield police. He was transported to a hospital, where he is being treated for the non-life-threatening injury.

"I was just eating a bowl and I heard shouting. And then I looked over, they're arguing. One of the workers went to the back, I don't know why, and then when he was in the back, the customer walked around the counter, tried to grab his food and put it in a bag," said Thomas Huber, another witness. "Then the employee came back, and they started fighting, and then we heard a gunshot and just ran out as quick as we could."

The suspected shooter is a 31-year-old Detroit man, according to police. He was located and taken into custody shortly after fleeing the scene.

A worker was shot in the leg at a Chipotle in Southfield on Friday, April 5, 2024. The suspect, a 33-year-old customer, was arrested.

"He took his time getting out… probably 30 seconds after (the shot was fired)," Beales said. "I was in my car and I saw him just walk out to his car, close the door, and just drive off – he didn’t speed off or anything, it was weird to see."

The Chipotle was closed once police arrived at the scene.