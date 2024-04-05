Customer shoots Chipotle worker over guacamole dispute in Michigan

A Chipotle employee in Southfield, Michigan was shot in the leg by a customer Friday night, police sources told FOX 2. The shooting stemmed from an argument over guacamole.

The shooting took place at a Chipotle on Evergreen Road near Civic Center Drive, around 6:50 p.m.

"It was loud, and then we all just ran out," said Michael Beals, a customer who captured the incident on video. "I wasn’t really thinking… there was going to be a shot, but there was."

The victim, a 21-year-old man, is in stable condition, according to a release from Southfield police. He was transported to a hospital, where he is being treated for the non-life-threatening injury.

"I was just eating a bowl and I heard shouting. And then I looked over, they're arguing. One of the workers went to the back, I don't know why, and then when he was in the back, the customer walked around the counter, tried to grab his food and put it in a bag," said Thomas Huber, another witness. "Then the employee came back, and they started fighting, and then we heard a gunshot and just ran out as quick as we could."

The suspected shooter is a 31-year-old Detroit man, according to police. He was located and taken into custody shortly after fleeing the scene.

"He took his time getting out… probably 30 seconds after (the shot was fired)," Beales said. "I was in my car and I saw him just walk out to his car, close the door, and just drive off – he didn’t speed off or anything, it was weird to see."

The Chipotle was closed once police arrived at the scene.