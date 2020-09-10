Crystal, Minn. priest pushes COVID-19 conspiracies during homily, warns against vaccines

article

A local priest is facing scrutiny over a recent homily and his stance on the coronavirus pandemic. In a homily delivered this past Sunday, Father Robert Altier spent 20 minutes explaining why he believes the COVID-19 virus was manufactured and spread on purpose.

"Did you buy the lie that you might get something but you don’t know it but somebody might get it from you and grandma is going to die," said Altier. "You are a murderer. What a crock of rot.”

"It's time that we start to recognize that we are being lied to," he added. "The work had begun at a lab in North Carolina, then they sent it to China to finish the work, then it was released so people would get sick."

The Catholic priest went on to tell his congregation that government officials were in on the plan.

"They put them into nursing homes on purpose because God was not cooperating with these people in their plan," Altier claimed. "There weren't enough people dying."

He also addressed the many vaccines that are under testing, discouraging parishioners from getting one when it becomes available.

"People who spread that kind of thing are hurting other people," said Dr. Frank Rhame.

Infectious Disease Doctor Frank Rhame with Allina Health says this kind of rhetoric isn’t based in science and is flat out dangerous.

"Did influenza ever kill 20 to 30 people in a nursing home, put so many corpses that they had to have freezer trucks outside hospitals," questioned Dr. Rhame.

Our attempts to reach Father Altier were unsuccessful Thursday. But the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis is reacting, saying in a statement it "is aware of Father Altier’s Homily from last Sunday and has been in contact with him. With the assistance of experts in this area, the matter continues to be under review.”

