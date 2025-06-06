Shooting inside Crystal apartment leaves boy injured: Police

The Brief Crystal police say a boy sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound inside an apartment Thursday night. The victim was transported to the hospital, and he is expected to survive his injuries. The shooting remains under investigation, but police said the incident "does not appear to be random."



A boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot inside a Crystal, Minnesota, apartment Thursday night.

Minor injured in shooting

The backstory:

The Crystal Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. at an apartment building on the 5200 block of West Broadway.

Responding officers found a juvenile male in the parking lot, but police said the shooting took place inside an apartment. Officers provided immediate aid until the victim was transported to the hospital.

Police said the victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and he’s expected to survive his injuries. Further details regarding the victim’s age or full extent of the injury were not immediately available.

What they're saying:

"While the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, this incident does not appear to be random, and we do not believe there to be any danger to the public at this time," police said in a statement.

Authorities did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Crystal Police Department at 763-531-1020.