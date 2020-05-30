Crowd runs away after St. Paul police fire tear gas as protesters attempting to cross bridge into city

article

St. Paul police warned members of the public to avoid the area of the Marshall Avenue bridge as police worked to disperse a crowd of about 1,000 people coming from Minneapolis.

In a tweet, officers said tear gas and other less-lethal methods have been used to keep the crowd flocking from Lake Street out.

The department says efforts were successful and the crowd ran away after facing the gas and other less-lethal tactics.

The efforts come as city and state leaders amp up efforts to control riots in the Twin Cities.