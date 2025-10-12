Crosby wildfire continues to grow as crews reach 50% containment

The Brief The Crosby wildfire has grown to 300 acres, a 40-acre increase from the day before. Firefighters say the wildfire is now 50% contained, and they are mopping up hot spots along the containment line. Part of the Superior Hiking Trail is still closed and flying drones in the area remains prohibited.



Crews are making progress in containing the Crosby wildfire despite it growing 40 acres in a day.

The Minnesota Incident Command System (MNICS) said the fire is now 300 acres and is 50% contained.

Firefighters said on Saturday that the wildfire was 260 acres and 45% contained.

Big picture view:

Firefighters say they laid hoses on the east side of the fire to pump water into the area and have used helicopters for water drops.

They are also building a containment line while they extinguish hot spots to stop the fire from spreading.

Authorities determined the cause of the fire to be a lightning strike.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo shows a plane responding to the Crosby wildfire in northern Minnesota. From: Supplied

Closures and restrictions

Why you should care:

A section of the Superior Hiking Trail is closed from Caribou Falls State Wayside Rest along Minnesota State Highway 61 to Lake County Road 7. The rest of the state park remains open for visitors.

Authorities are advising people to avoid flying drones in the area, as this will halt all firefighting aircraft operations.

Hope for rain

Local perspective:

Citing the National Weather Service, MNICS said there are chances for rain on Sunday, with chances increasing later in the evening.